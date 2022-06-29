iCreate stock gains 20 per cent on Tuesday | Loop Jamaica

iCreate Limited led gains during Tuesday’s trading of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

iCreate gained 20 per cent to close at $3.92 with over 1.65 million units trading . It was followed by MPC Clean Energy up 10 per cent to $105.74, Sygnus Real Estate Financial gained 7.1 per cent to $15 and Sterling Investments gained 6.0 per cent to US$0.02.

The top declining stock went to Ciboney down 19 per cent to $0.90, followed by Lasco Financial down 13 per cent to $2.94 and Margaritaville Turks down 10 per cent to $16.50.

The JSE Main Index declined by 816.45 points (0.21 per cent) to close at 381,708.79 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,556,775 valued at $186,056,203.82 and the Junior Market Index declined by 58.21 points (1.34 per cent) to close at 4,283.98 points and the volume traded amounted to 18,129,942 valued at $57,975,105.82.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,287.19 points (0.32 per cent) to close at 395,424.25 points and the volume traded amounted to 27,686,717 valued at $244,031,309.64.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 0.71 points (0.33 per cent) to close at 218.70 points and the volume traded amounted to 578,306 valued at $75,902.16.

The JSE Cross Listed Index declined by 0.14 points (0.23 per cent) to close at 61.89 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,730 valued at $2,083,050.70.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 0.12 points (0.13 per cent) to close at 91.11 points and the volume traded amounted to 12,021,832 valued at $168,262,353.72.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.06 points (0.06 per cent) to close at 107.49 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,786,906 valued at $29,153,390.75.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 107 stocks of which 33 advanced, 57 declined and 17 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 27.7 million units valued at $244 million.

The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 578,300 units valued at $76,000.