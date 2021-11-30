ICS offering financial help to students through its Educare Programme | Loop Jamaica

With more than 200,000 Jamaican students being without electronic devices at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when schools were shuttered and classes largely moved online, the fallout in terms of learning loss is still being assessed by the relevant authorities.

Many of the parents of the affected students were unable to purchase the requisite devices as they too had lost their jobs. The situation has improved somewhat with employment on the rebound as the economy gradually reopens, and the government has provided some much-needed tablets and laptops. However, the sheer cost of educating a child in Jamaica continues to be a challenge for many families.

It is against this background that unprecedented and far-reaching help is on the way courtesy of Investment Consultancy Services (ICS), which is in the process of rolling out its groundbreaking Educare Programme across the country.

Educare offers financial help in the following areas:

Tuition/school feesBoardingLunchTransportationTablets/laptopsBooks and other educational materialsCSEC, CAPE subjects and CoursesUniformsMedicals

Any student demonstrating a need, from the early childhood level until entry into university or some other tertiary level institution up to age 18 can benefit from Educare.

“Our aim is to make the cost of an education more manageable for families in general and the learning process a more pleasant and memorable one for students in particular,” said CEO of ICS Dr Tyler Rodriquez.

“At ICS we are well aware of efforts by various stakeholders over many years to make education accessible and affordable for all Jamaican children but we believe much more can be done. It is in this regard, and in collaboration with our partners, who are committed to walk this journey with us, that we are determined to make that lasting difference on Jamaica’s education landscape,” Dr Rodriquez added.

The CEO has confirmed that ICS has already received millions of dollars in donations from its partners.

“In order to bolster the programme, and to allow parents and students themselves to feel a part of the collaboration, a non-refundable registration fee of J$1,500 is accepted. This is in addition to a weekly contribution of J$500,” Rodriquez said.

For her part, branch manager/executive assistant, Trecia-Ann Williams said: “When you break it down, the weekly $500 contribution is less than it costs for a day’s lunch for many students. What they will be able to access through Educare is worth much more.”

Williams is urging parents to sign up in time to receive a benefit ahead of the new school term in January. She explained that the company will vet all requests for assistance to determine the need before payments are made.

ICS, a fully registered company in Jamaica has head offices at 27 Mannings Hill Road in St Andrew. Persons wishing to sign up for Educare can contact ICS at [email protected] or telephone (876) 678-0301 or (876) 678-0310.