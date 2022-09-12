ICWI Pink Run to raise JM$5m toward the fight against breast cancer Loop Jamaica

On Sunday, October 30, 2022, Jamaicans have a chance to actively join the fight against breast cancer by participating in the ICWI/Jamaica Reach to Recovery Pink Run.

The title sponsor, the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) made the announcement during the official launch event held on September 7 at Toyota Jamaica in Kingston.

The annual charity race event is back on the radar after suffering an unexpected two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

In her address, Samantha Samuda, vice-president of Marketing, Distribution and Human Resources, at ICWI, announced that this year’s Pink Run is projected to raise five million for Jamaica Reach to Recovery (JR2R) – the sole beneficiary of the run.

(L-R) Acting Executive Director of the Jamaica Cancer Society Michael Leslie; ICWI’s VP of Marketing, HR and Distribution, Samantha Samuda; Jamaica Reach to Recovery’s (JR2R) Chair Carolind Graham, Vice-Chair Eugenie French, Director Sandra Samuels and Race Director for the 2022 ICWI Pink Run Phillip Clarke gathered for a photo op and to show off a symbolic cheque for JM$1m from the ICWI to JR2R following the launch of this year’s staging of the fundraising venture.

The JR2R is the arm of the Jamaica Cancer Society that provides emotional, psychological and financial support to breast cancer survivors.

The non-profit organisation which is staffed by volunteers who are themselves breast cancer survivors relies heavily on the monies raised from the annual charity event to provide adequate support to its members.

Samuda explains that ICWI’s support is indicative of the work of the company to support families by doing what they can to save the lives of breast cancer patients, which are largely women.

“In 2019, the race raised JM$7 million, a significant contribution which went a far way but there is now a tremendous gap in the organisation’s coffers because of the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 stagings.”

“With the pandemic still causing some restrictions, we believe we’ve set a realistic goal to raise JM$5m for the JR2R this year. We are attempting to again strengthen the work of the JR2R so that breast cancer patients have the support services they need to win the fight,” Samuda noted.

The highly anticipated 5K run/walk takes place each year in October. Globally, October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and corporate Jamaica has paid homage to survivors over the years through various initiatives each year.

The ICWI is leading the charge by encouraging other corporate entities to register their teams for the ‘fun run’ for the benefit of Jamaicans at large.

Carolind Graham, Executive Director, JR2R, is grateful for the support from the ICWI while expressing the need for support from other corporates.

“We thank the sponsors that have joined us in this initiative so far and want to appeal to other corporate entities to also join us in this effort. We want to make up for the shortfall that we have been dealing with since the pandemic. Our team has been working hard with the small resources to help our breast cancer survivors; so, we want to not just meet the goal but surpass it with the support of the participants. Each registrant is allowing one woman a chance to access life-saving tests and treatments needed on her journey to recovery,” Graham shared.

Participants are expected to show up in their interpretation of the pink run, be it with tutus and knee-high socks or other versions that have been represented over the years.

This year, the walk and the run event has a new home, at Hope Gardens. Registration is now open and persons may visit the Pink Run website as an individual or team; donations are also accepted.

For further information, persons may contact the Pink Run organisers at 876-936-7980-2 or 876-978-0375 or 876-517-0312 or via email.