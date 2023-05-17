ICWI recognises teachers in Dream Big campaign Loop Jamaica

Three primary school teachers have received gifts valuing $300,000 thanks to their students who nominated them in the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI) ‘Dream Big’ Teacher’s Day campaign.

The teachers are Kadine Fisher of Mannings Hill Primary in St Andrew, Mecalea Powell of Russells Primary in St Elizabeth and Sanika Roberts from St Catherine Primary in St Catherine.

The ICWI announced the recipients on its official social media platform, Instagram, during a live draw on May 10.

The first winner in the live draw, Kadine Fisher, said she was pleasantly surprised that she had been nominated and would be gifted courtesy of her grade two student, Kelecia Calame.

“I’m humbled that Kelecia thought of me. Teaching is my passion. I take pride in doing it and ensuring that my students are motivated and have fun while learning,” expressed Fisher.

Fisher is also in her final year of a Bachelor of Education in Language and Literacy and will have her dream of a brand-new laptop and spa day fulfilled, courtesy of ICWI.

“I use my current laptop for both work and school, and it has been giving a lot of issues lately, so I’m looking forward to getting a more reliable device”, she disclosed.

Fisher and the other two ICWI Dream Big recipients received their prizes at ICWI’s head offices in New Kingston on Monday, May 15.

The three children who nominated their deserving teachers also received $10,000 book vouchers from the insurance company.

ICWI President Paul Lalor said the Dream Big campaign was an ideal way to recognise teachers for their contribution.

“We started during Teachers Day last year; it’s slightly bigger this year with 210 applications from which we chose three, which really hit the nail on the head as to what they dreamed for their teachers. It has been very well received”, Lalor said.

Vice President of Marketing and Human Resources, Samantha Samuda, said it was a feel-good moment for the company.

“We are happy to give back to our teachers in a meaningful way, and hope that this gesture will make them feel appreciated and continue to motivate them to pave the way for our children and Jamaica’s future.”

Students from the respective schools entered the Dream Big campaign by submitting a 500-word essay on how their favourite teacher inspired them to Dream Big.

Meanwhile, Kelecia Calame’s mother, Kerry Ann Whyte, said they were also excited that Fisher had won the competition.

“I saw the Dream Big campaign post on social media and told my daughter about it. Without hesitation, she said she wanted to enter Ms Fisher because she always motivated her by letting her know that she could be anything she wanted to be in life.”

Whyte described her daughter as kind and caring.

“I too am studying Early Childhood Education and understand the many challenges teachers face, so I am happy Kelecia could help her teacher. This initiative is heartwarming, and I know it will give some teachers the boost they need in the classroom”, the proud mother added.

President of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), La Sonja Harrison, further commended the ICWI for recognising teachers.

“Encouragement goes a far way, and I am sure the hearts of the three recipients have been encouraged to continue the work that they do daily. They represent the dedication and passion of all teachers that serve our nation.”

“Certainly we encourage other corporate sponsors to come on board to motivate our teachers to remain here in Jamaican classrooms”, the JTA President said.

Founded in 1968, ICWI is one of the leading insurance companies in Jamaica and also operates in the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Sint Maarten, Trinidad and Tobago, St Kitts, Bahamas, Jamaica, Dominica, and Turks and Caicos Islands.