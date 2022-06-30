ICYMI: Time to discover Destination Jamaica! | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
ICYMI: Time to discover Destination Jamaica!
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Lifestyle
Kadeem Rodgers

2 hrs ago

Discover Jamaica

On Tuesday, we shared news of a new and improved Chukka Island Village Outpost in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

The Chukka Caribbean Adventures representatives, who shared the news with Loop Lifestyle also invited filmmaker and videographer Jamieson Daley to produce a Destination Jamaica-titled flick to promote the Jamaican experience to guests.

The short, which depicts the simple life in “every nook and cranny” of Jamaica is now showing at the Destination Jamaica theatre on site.

Loop Lifestyle presents a teaser of the clip.

[email protected]

