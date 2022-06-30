ICYMI: Time to discover Destination Jamaica! | Loop Jamaica

On Tuesday, we shared news of a new and improved Chukka Island Village Outpost in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

The Chukka Caribbean Adventures representatives, who shared the news with Loop Lifestyle also invited filmmaker and videographer Jamieson Daley to produce a Destination Jamaica-titled flick to promote the Jamaican experience to guests.

The short, which depicts the simple life in “every nook and cranny” of Jamaica is now showing at the Destination Jamaica theatre on site.

Loop Lifestyle presents a teaser of the clip.

[email protected]