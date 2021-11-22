ICYMI: Watch JCDC’s creative writing competition awards ceremony, more | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Creative Writing Competition hosted its annual awards ceremony and exhibition launch virtually over the weekend via the JCDC’s website and Facebook and YouTube pages.

And, in addition to watching Jamaica’s top writers receive well-deserved national awards, over the weekend, viewers globally tuned in to the JCDC creative writing competition.

They watched a performance by the National Dance Theatre Company, sat through a presentation by guest speaker Roland Watson Grant, renowned Jamaican novelist and screenwriter, and observed all the awards distributed, albeit via photos.

The Jamaica Creative Writing Competition & Exhibition Awards Ceremony from JCDC on Vimeo.

Viewers also witnessed the launch of the competition’s annual travelling exhibition, which sees the winning creative works being showcased in parish libraries island-wide throughout the year.

The Jamaica Creative Writing Competition continues to be one of the premiere channels for providing emerging and established Jamaican writers.

It offers participants the opportunity of recognising and validating their talent while showcasing and promoting their original works in poetry, essays, short stories, novels and plays/scripts.

In case you missed it, re-watch the ceremony here: