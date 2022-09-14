IDB appoints new general manager for the Caribbean Loop Jamaica

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has appointed Tariq Alli, a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, as General Manager of the Caribbean Country Department and IDB Country Representative for Jamaica.

Alli has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance spanning debt capital markets, deal origination, syndication, and structuring.

He previously held several roles including Assistant Vice President and Vice President across various indigenous financial institutions in Trinidad & Tobago before he joined the First Citizens Group in 2011.

At the First Citizens Group, he held the positions of Head of Capital Markets, and Assistant General Manager – Corporate & Investment Banking Unit.

Most recently he served as General Manager – Corporate and Investment Banking Unit where he had overall responsibility for the Unit’s Private Sector, LATAM, Government of Trinidad & Tobago and Debt Capital Markets Business Units.

Alli holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from The University of the West Indies and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Edinburgh Business School of Heriot-Watt University in Scotland.