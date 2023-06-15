Identical twins from August Town vie for Miss Universe Jamaica crown Loop Jamaica

Twin sisters Tia and Tika Rutherford are passionate about giving back and helping the less fortunate.

Those attributes and their competitive nature, pushed them to enter the Miss Universe Jamaica 2023 pageant.

Both women, who are 23 years old, are from the August Town community in St Andrew, and they have described their participation in the beauty pageant as an exciting experience.

“It has been extremely exciting. This is a new experience for us, and, so far, it has been wonderful,” Tika shared in an interview with Loop News.

The ladies were finalists in the Miss Universe Jamaica East pageant (Tika finished third) and have moved on to the national Miss Universe Jamaica competition, where they are up against 28 other young women.

“My mom did pageantry in her younger days. Her name is Marvalyn, and she is a former Miss August Town winner. My sister is singer Diana Rutherford, and she was a model for Pulse and entered modelling competitions,” Tia disclosed.

Both young women attended Papine High School and are currently studying at The Beauty Institute of Jamaica to become certified medical aestheticians.

Identical twins, they say they’re often mistaken for each other by people who interact with them.

“People get us confused all the time,” said Tia.

She added, “We sometimes trick guys but not deliberately. One day I played a trick on a guy by giving him Tika’s number. He didn’t realise that we were twins.”

Said Tika: “My main focus is to help inspire the youth in our community. To show them that they can do anything, with God.”

For her part, Tia said: “I also want to take away being courageous. I’m a shy person, and I want to focus on self-development. Pageants are a great platform for women to really be empowered.”

In 2015, the twins entered Digicel Rising Stars under the name TNT. Eleven years earlier, their sister Diana entered Season One of the competition and finished in the top five.