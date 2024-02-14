‘If yuh don’t careful, rat tek weh man woman from dem’ – Fisher Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
'If yuh don't careful, rat tek weh man woman from dem' – Fisher Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Former Black River mayor claims St Elizabeth plagued by rat infestation, other issues

57 minutes ago

File photo of former Black River Mayor, Everton Fisher.

Former Black River Mayor, Everton Fisher, has lambasted the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP)-led St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation for failing to address several issues which he said are plaguing the parish, including a purported rat infestation problem.

“In every town, rat out fi draw you weh, and a seh to some people in North East (St Elizabeth) on Nomination Day, ‘If you don’t careful, rat tek weh man woman from dem, because every town rat pack up inna,'” Fisher told People’s National Party (PNP) supporters in Black River, St Elizabeth on Monday.

At a meeting during a campaign tour in St Elizabeth South Western by PNP President Mark Golding, Fisher said the parish capital of Black River is experiencing “the worst leadership” under the stewardship of Mayor Derrick Sangster of the JLP.

Fisher, the PNP’s councillor-candidate for the Balaclava Division, argued that Black River should be treated better, given its historical significance in being the place where electricity and telephone first came to Jamaica.

He also said he is ashamed of those who are currently in charge of the parish’s municipality because their ratings are “so dismal”.

Fisher will face off with the JLP’s James Mitchell for the Balaclava Division in the February 26 Local Government Elections.

The division is one of four in St Elizabeth North Eastern. The others are Siloah, Braes River and Santa Cruz.

In the 2016 local polls, the PNP won three of the four divisions, while the JLP only succeeded in the Santa Cruz Division.

