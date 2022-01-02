Ikea is raising prices by 9% in 2022

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)Ikea said its customers will pay more when they shop at its stores in 2022.

Like many companies with tight profit margins, the world’s biggest furniture seller is struggling to absorb higher costs because of ongoing global supply chain problems

Ikea said prices at its stores will increase by an average of 9% around the world to help offset significant transportation and raw material costs incurred by Ingka Group, which owns and operates most of Ikea stores worldwide.

With its do-it-yourself philosophy embodied in its virtually staff-free showrooms to its flat-packed furniture, Ikea has become synonymous with low prices and value. Despite surging costs during the pandemic, Ikea stores had largely kept prices stable.

But, as commodity and shipping prices continued to surge, the company said it was no longer able to absorb that damage to its bottom line.

