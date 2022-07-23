Illegal connections affecting operations of NWC | Loop Jamaica

Efforts to provide potable water to communities islandwide are being stymied by illegal connections to National Water Commission (NWC) pipelines.

This was noted by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, following a tour of the Coral Gardens/Flower Hill Water Supply Improvement Project in St. James on July 20.

The Minister said that in discussions with the NWC, it was revealed to him that the company continues to be hard hit by non-complying residents, losing as much as 40 per cent of potential revenue to theft.

Against this background, he said the Government is urging residents to encourage other persons to comply, and to “speak out” against those who are hellbent on making unlawful connections to NWC pipelines.

“While we are fully committed to finding a solution and replacing ageing infrastructure, we can’t say the same for those who continue to steal water. This should not be happening and therefore we are going to have to ask residents to hold their neighbours accountable as we literally cannot continue to supply those who are stealing water,” the Minister added.

Senator Samuda said it is unfair to those who pay their water bills every month, “so we are encouraging residents to inform the police, and they will pass it on to us.”

“The NWC system [the way I understand it] is designed to accommodate a certain number of customers. Therefore, when persons decide to go on illegally, it will simply affect those that are on legally,” he pointed out.

In July of last year, the NWC noted that illegal connections accounted for approximately $4 billion in losses to the company.

Accompanying the Minister on the tour were Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Homer Davis, as well as top officials of the NWC.

The Minister noted that work completed so far includes the construction of a 100-gallon tank in Torado Heights and the piping of water into Flower Hill and other surrounding communities, carried out by the NWC and Rural Water Supply Limited.

He said that eight million gallons of water have been pumped to Flower Hill residents since September, adding that nearly 2,000 residents of Coral Gardens and Torado Heights will benefit from an improved load capacity of 300,000 gallons of water daily.

“Two tanks have been put in place, one with a capacity of 200,000 gallons and another half its size. The two structures will, respectively, provide water to 1,300-plus residents,” he noted.

“Between the two systems, we should create capacity for an additional 500 customers to come on board and we are doing the piping work for that,” the Minister added.