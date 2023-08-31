Illegal money set-up found by security forces in New Haven, St Andrew Loop Jamaica

Illegal money set-up found by security forces in New Haven, St Andrew Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Two women taken into custody amid anti-gang operation

Loop News

3 hrs ago

In the early hours of Thursday, August 31, members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force (JAGTF) executed a planned operation on Riverside Drive in New Haven, St Andrew, resulting in significant breakthroughs in ongoing efforts to locate and apprehend wanted individuals.

In a release, the police said during the operation, the team entered a premises, where they uncovered significant evidence of alleged criminal activities. The search resulted in the discovery of stashes of money discreetly concealed within dresser drawers, interspersed among items of clothing.

Money was also located in gift bags atop a chest of drawers, and coins were found organised in small plastic bags atop a chest of drawers.

Receipt books, along with a money-counting machine, were also seized, indicating the potential scale of financial transactions.

Two women have been apprehended on reasonable suspicion of involvement in illegal lottery scamming activities, possession of criminal property, and money laundering.

The police said the operation underscores the commitment of the JAGTF to ensure community safety and combat illicit activities.

The investigation remains ongoing and further updates are to be provided as new developments arise, the police said.

