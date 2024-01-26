Illegal pistol allegedly found in St Andrew farmer’s water boot Loop Jamaica

Law enforcers from the St Andrew North Police Division and members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) seized a .45 pistol during an operation in Resource district, Mavis Bank, St Andrew on Friday, January 26.

Reports from the lawmen are that about 6:30 am, a premises was searched and the firearm was found hidden in a water boot inside a room.

The occupant of the premises, 42-year-old farmer Fabian Richards, otherwise called ‘Cock’, was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.