ILT20: Rovman Powell and Fabian Allen sign up for Dubai Capitals Loop Jamaica

Jamaica and West Indies players Rovman Powell and Fabian Allen are among 14 overseas players signed by Dubai Capitals for the inaugural edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Dubai Capitals is the sister franchise of 2020 IPL runners-up Delhi Capitals.

Among the current signees, Powell is the only one who is part of Delhi Capitals, the franchise partly owned by the GMR Group.

The 29-year-old Powell represented Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 earlier this year. In 14 matches for the franchise, he made 250 runs as a lower-order batter, at an average of 25 and strike rate of 149.70 in his very first time in the IPL.

Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders with Jamaica and West Indies player Andre Russell are the other teams who have announced their overseas roster for the six-team league.

Each team in the ILT20 will consist of 18 players, including four local UAE players and two other players from ICC Associate countries.

The ILT20 will be played in a 34-match format across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, and will take place between January 6 and February 12.

Dubai Capitals squad so far: Rovman Powell, Dushmantha Chameera, Hazratullah Zazai, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dan Lawrence, Blessing Muzarabani, Isuru Udana, George Munsey, Fred Klaassen