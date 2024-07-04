‘I’m not giving up’: Search on for man washed away

The search for the young man swept away in floodwaters during the passage of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday continues.

Residents of Arnett Gardens in Kingston are out in their numbers Thursday searching for 26-year-old Alrick Moncrieffe, also known as Kalonji.

He was swept away by floodwaters in the Trench Town gully yesterday afternoon while trying to retrieve a football.

Through tears, his relative remains hopeful.

“I’m still holding on, I not giving up,” she said, before describing Moncrieffe as a “quiet, humble youth”.

While the search continues for the missing Moncrieffe in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, there is confirmation that one woman was killed in Hanover when a tree fell on her house.

The Ministry of Health also reported that at least three cases of carbon monoxide poisoning related to the use of generators post-Beryl have been reported.

Jamaica is now in assessment and response mode after the passage of the category 4 system on Wednesday.