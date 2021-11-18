IMF projects 8% growth in Jamaica’s economy this financial year | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaican economy is projected to grow by more than eight per cent in the current financial year 2021/22, and to continue growing at a more moderate level of three and a half per cent in 2022/23, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded after a recent official staff visit to the island.

The IMF, however, warned that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and global inflation from sharp rises in food and fuel prices represent significant risks that could undo the gains in the economy.

The report said the economy is recovering after being hit by the pandemic starting March 2020.

“Tourism has rebounded to near 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, despite two COVID-19 waves this year, and other sectors have picked up as well. Real Gross Domestic Product in 2021 quarter two (July to September) was 14.2 per cent higher than the same quarter a year earlier”.

The concluding statement, describing the preliminary findings of IMF staff at the end of an official visit, was released on Wednesday, November 18.

The statement noted that though tourism was rebounding and vaccinations were picking up to combat illness and deaths from COVID-19, a sharp rise in world food and energy prices “has helped boost year-on-year inflation to 8.2 per cent in September, well above the central bank’s target range of four to six per cent” and that “natural disasters continue to be an ever-present risk”.

To address these risks, the IMF said: “Jamaica should restart debt reduction and rebuild (fiscal) buffers, given high susceptibility to external shocks and risks to debt sustainability. Policies should also focus on boosting growth which has been low in the last decades, enhancing institutions, and tackling the still high levels of poverty and crime”.

The IMF also suggested a smaller, more efficient public sector was needed.

It said the public sector wage bill was “crowding out other expenditure” and that “a reassessment of the various roles and responsibilities of government, as well as increasing efficiency in the provision of public services, that would facilitate a reduction in the size of the public workforce, could help offset the costs of the new wage structure”.

The IMF is an international financial institution consisting of 190 countries, which among other things, works to “foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.

Over the last decades, Jamaica’s relationship with the IMF has been challenging. Jamaica has had several borrowing agreements with the fund since the 1970s, with the IMF being blamed for demanding deep cuts in the budget and tremendous sacrifice from every sector of the economy.

But in the last few years, the relationship has improved, with the fund’s expertise fostering greater fiscal discipline and steady improvements in the economy under the last three governments.