IMF says Jamaica’s economy poised for continued growth, lower inflatio Loop Jamaica

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised that the outlook for the Jamaican economy points towards continued growth, with inflation expected to return to the mid-point of the central bank’s target range by year-end.

The multilateral organisation gave its assessment following this week’s June 12-16 meetings between representatives of the IMF and Jamaican authorities in Kingston.

The meetings were held to review Jamaica’s implementation of reforms under the Precautionary and Liquidity Line (PLL) and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). The IMF’s Executive Board is expected to consider these reviews in August.

Despite its positive review, the IMF warned that global risks remain high and include tighter than expected global financial conditions, higher than expected global energy and food prices and the ever-present risks from climate events.

At the end of the meetings, the IMF informed that both sides have reached a staff-level agreement.

“The (Jamaican) authorities’ commitment to macroeconomic stability and strong policy frameworks continue to allow the country to navigate smoothly the difficult global environment. They have facilitated a steady recovery in growth despite the difficult global environment,” said the IMF in its statement.

It noted that the PLL continues to provide valuable insurance against downside risks while the RSF supports Jamaica’s ambitious agenda to increase resilience to climate change, transition to a zero-carbon economy and catalyze climate financing. The IMF team was led by Esteban Vesperoni who noted that over the past few years, Jamaica has been buffeted by a difficult global environment.

“However, entrenched macroeconomic stability and sound policy frameworks are helping the country to navigate this complex global environment,” he said.

Vesperoni noted that the economy has been recovering strongly–GDP growth for FY2022/23 is estimated at 4.3 percent.

“It was supported by a strong rebound in tourism–which has reached pre-pandemic levels–and the reopening of one of the largest alumina plants, which offset the impact of the terms-of-trade shock from the war in Ukraine. Inflation is close to the central bank’s target band,” he added.

Said Vesperoni: “Buoyant tourism and still strong–although moderating–remittances more than offset the large import bill from high fuel, food, and freight prices resulting in a low current account deficit, and international reserves are growing and are at healthy levels. The public debt has continued to fall, and the financial system remains well-capitalised and liquid”.

Continuing he said “The authorities have made good progress in implementing their policy agenda under the Precautionary and Liquidity Line. They overperformed on indicative targets and met structural benchmarks, supporting efforts to bring the AML/CFT framework to international best practice and improve data adequacy. The fiscal balance recorded an overall surplus in FY2022/23. International reserves continued to increase over the last fiscal year, strengthening external buffers, in line with objectives in the authorities’ program. The authorities continue to treat the PLL as precautionary”.

Additionally, the IMF representative highlighted that the authorities remain committed to primary surpluses to reach a 60 per cent debt-to-GDP ratio by FY2027/28, as prescribed by the FRL.

“To this end, they aim for a primary surplus in the FY2023/24 budget that will continue to lower the public debt. Monetary policy remains data-dependent and focuses on inflation convergence to the mid-point of the central bank’s target band,” he said.