Immigration draw an option for permanent residency in Canada Loop Jamaica

The government of Ontario, the largest Canadian Province recently issued expressions of interest to 775 foreign healthcare workers, inviting them to apply for permanent residency.

This immigration draw is part of the Ontario Express Entry Human Capital Priorities Stream. It gives foreign workers with certain work experience, language abilities and education the opportunity to apply to permanently live and work in Ontario.

To be selected for the opportunity to immigrate to the province of Ontario potential immigrants must have a valid profile in Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada’s (IRCC’s) Express Entry system.

Candidates with valid profiles are ranked based on comprehensive ranking scores (“scores”) generated from their personal information such as their work experience, language abilities, education and age. Candidates with the highest scores receive a Notification of Interest from Ontario to be nominated by the Ontario government for permanent residence.

The minimum qualifications for the Ontario Express Entry Human Capital Priorities Stream are:

One year of continuous work experience;A bachelors, masters of PhD degree; You must be able to read, write and speak English or French at the Canadian Language Benchmark 7 or higher;You must have enough money to support yourself and your dependent family members when you settle in Canada; andYou must intend to live in Ontario

Candidates selected in the February 2, 2023 draw had scores between 476 and 489 and work experience in the following occupations:

Managers in health careSpecialists in clinical and laboratory medicineSpecialists in surgeryGeneral practitioners and family physiciansVeterinariansDentistsOptometristsAudiologists and speech-language pathologistsPharmacistsDietitians and nutritionistsChiropractorsPhysiotherapistsOccupational therapistsKinesiologists and other professional occupations in therapy and assessmentOther professional occupations in health diagnosing and treatingNursing coordinators and supervisorsRegistered nurses and registered psychiatric nursesNurse practitionersPhysician assistants, midwives and allied health professionalsOpticiansLicensed practical nursesParamedical occupationsRespiratory therapists, clinical perfusionists and cardiopulmonary technologistsAnimal health technologists and veterinary techniciansOther technical occupations in therapy and assessmentDenturistsDental hygienists and dental therapistsDental technologists and techniciansMedical laboratory technologistsMedical radiation technologistsMedical sonographersCardiology technologists and electrophysiological diagnostic technologistsPharmacy techniciansOther medical technologists and techniciansTraditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturistsMassage therapistsOther practitioners of natural healingDental assistants and dental laboratory assistantsMedical laboratory assistants and related technical occupationsNurse aides, orderlies and patient service associatesPharmacy technical assistants and pharmacy assistantsOther assisting occupations in support of health services

Health care workers are in high demand within the province of Ontario and throughout Canada. The province of Ontario has also selected individuals from other professions in the past for nominations for permanent residency.

Foreign nationals interested in applying for immigration to theprovince of Ontario may engage the services of an attorney to assist them with the process.

*This article does not constitute legal advice and is intended for informational purposes only.

Carissa Mears is a triple-qualified lawyer authorized to practice immigration law throughout Canada and licensed to practice law in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. She has served as an adjunct lecturer in law at the University of the West Indies Mona and The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean. She is passionate about making legal issues understandable to the general public. You can contact her at [email protected]