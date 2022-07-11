Imperial Optical developing mixed-use building with new retail store | Loop Jamaica

Eye-care company Imperial Optical Jamaica is developing a three-storey mixed-use building on Lady Musgrave Avenue in Kingston.

The building will feature a spanking new retail store for Imperial Optical’s eyewear business on the ground floor, a doctor’s office on the second floor and a three-bedroom apartment atop the building.

Joseph Stockhausen, director of Imperial Optical, which has been in the eye care business for over 86 years, said the apartment would serve as a “value-added space” that would fit well in the Lady Musgrave area.

The three-bedroom unit could serve as rental income for Imperial Optical, but Stockhausen is still weighing his options.

The Imperial Optical director is quite precise about the rest of the building, particularly the ground floor, which he said will feature a mix of modern and traditional aesthetics.

The company has already been granted planning permission with stipulated conditions from the National Environmental and Planning Agency (NEPA) and awaits the greenlight from other local authorities.

Imperial Optical Jamaica currently operates nine branches throughout the island, with five locations in Kingston, one of which –the Harbour Street location — was recently relocated from another location in downtown Kingston.

The Harbour Street location boasts a modern look with ample parking for customers. The downtown branch previously operated from Kingston Mall on Ocean Boulevard.

The other four Imperial Optical stores are in Spanish Town, May Pen, Mandeville and Montego Bay.

Stockhausen said Imperial Optical is always working on a project to modernize and improve the business’s physical locations.

“We want to continue to improve our spaces. We want to provide modern facilities for our patients,” Stockhausen said.

He added: “The space has to be an inviting, clean and friendly environment, where our patients feel as though they are getting the best quality and service. Importantly, we want it to reflect a degree of trust, and we feel that providing a modern environment is the right way to do so.”