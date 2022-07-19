Imports to Jamaica up 38% in Q1, exports down | Loop Jamaica

amaica’s total imports increased by 38.7 per cent to value US$1,826.3 million for the three-month period from January to March 2022, while total exports declined to value US$340.5 million, the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) said in its newly released report.

The increased spend on total imports for January to March 2022, compared to US$1,316.9 million in 2021, was due largely to higher imports of ‘fuels and lubricants’, ‘raw materials/intermediate goods’ and ‘consumer goods’ which rose by 48.2 per cent, 41.1 per cent and 42.1 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, total exports were down US$19.8 million or 5.5 per cent from January to March 2022, when compared to the similar period of 2021.

According to STATIN, domestic exports accounted for 85.3 per cent of total exports and were valued at US$290.5 million, 5.8 per cent less than the corresponding 2021 period. This was due to the decline in the value of exports from the mining and quarrying industry, which decreased by 57.8 per cent to US$51.2 million

The five main trading partners for the period January to March 2022 were the US, China, Brazil, Trinidad and Tobago, and Colombia.

Total expenditure on imports from these countries was valued at US$1,199.1 million, which was due largely to the higher imports of fuel from the US and crude oil from Brazil.

The top five destinations for Jamaica’s exports were the US, Canada, Puerto Rica, the UK and Trinidad and Tobago. Exports to these countries increased by 18.3 per cent to US$282.2 million, STATIN said.

This was attributed to higher exports of turbojet A1 fuel to the US and alumina to Canada.