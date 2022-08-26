Impressive Jamaica Tallawahs off to good start in Men’s 6ixty Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Tallawahs turned in an impressive performance to dominate St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by 55 runs on the opening day of the inaugural Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Men’s 6ixty at Warner Park in St Kitts on Thursday.

Batting displays from Fabian Allen (45 from 18), Rovman Powell (32 from 13), and Raymon Reifer (38 from 19) catapulted the Tallawahs to 139 for six before they lost their sixth wicket on the 59th ball.

In their reply, the Patriots with Chris Gayle were restricted to 84 for six. Gayle struggled to get going and was dismissed for nine from seven balls.

Only young Dewald Brevis provided any resistance with 34 from 11.

Migael Pretorius, Nicholson Gordon, and Jamie Merchant took two wickets apiece for the Tallawahs.

In the other men’s game, Guyana Amazon Warriors beat St Lucia Kings by seven runs while Barbados Royals recorded a three-wicket victory against Trinbago Knight Riders.

Batting first, the Warriors recovered from 56 for four after five overs to post 111 thanks to the hard-hitting Jamaican Odean Smith who hammered 36 from 24 balls.

Earlier, a prolific opening partnership between Shai Hope (19 runs from eight balls) and Chanderpaul Hemraj (18 runs from 9 balls) kick-started the Warriors. The pair put on 41 from 23 balls, which included four fours and two sixes, and saw the extra PowerPlay over unlocked for the first time.

But when the Warriors slumped to 56 for four after five overs, it was the power hitting of Smith that helped them set the Kings 112 to win.

The Kings struggled to get going in their chase and lost their first wicket of Johnson Charles after just eight balls when he was castled by Ronsford Beaton with the first ball of his spell.

They continued to lose regular wickets, thanks to Waqar Salamkhiel who took three for 16 from his 12 balls. It was thanks to the efforts of Roshon Primus that the Kings fought to the end and needed 23 from the last 10 balls. Needing eight from two Smith held his nerve to destroy the stumps of Primus and end the Kings innings at 104 for six.

Primus top scored with 41 from 23 balls.

In the final 6ixty game. Barbados Royals proved too good for Andre Russell’s Trinbago Knight Riders to win with 81 balls remaining.

Batting first, the Knight Riders made a poor start and were eventually restricted to 76 for six.

At one stage the Knight Riders were reeling on 27 for three inside three overs.

Akeal Hosein’s quickfire 27 from 16 in the middle overs and some late muscle-flexing from Russell (12 from eight) helped elevate them to 75 but the final nail in the coffin of the innings was the run-out of Khary Pierre at 47 balls.

The Royals made light work of the chase and Corbin Bosch was a man on a mission. Despite early wickets falling around him, he lived up to his surname and dealt in boundaries before he was dismissed by Ravi Rampaul for 42 off 23. But the damage had been done and the Royals knocked off the chase in just 39 balls to win by three wickets.

In the lone women’s game on the day, Trinbago Knight Riders inspired by the return of their captain Deandra Dottin defeated Barbados Royals by 29 runs.

Dottin, who was absent for Wednesday’s two defeats, came out with intent.

She led from the front smashing 45 from 33 and inspired her team to a crucial first win.

Dottin’s 45 led the Knight Riders to 92 for three.

While Dottin was impressive the day belonged to 18-year-old Geetika Kodali, who took the first ever hat-trick of the 6ixty to destroy the batting of Barbados Pride.

Kodai finished with three for 16 to restrict Barbados Pride to 63 for five.

Kodali, who captains the USA U19 women’s team, dismissed some of the biggest names in the game.

First, it was Hayley Matthews who was caught by Sheneta Grimmond off a top-edge for two. She followed up by clean bowling Britney Cooper without scoring. To top things off she then claimed the in-form Chloe Tryon, who was stumped by Kycia Knight off a leg-side wide without scoring.