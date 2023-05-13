‘Impressive’: JCF gets high praises for technological advancements Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is being praised for the robust transformation being made by implementing cutting-edge technology solutions that are supporting its operations and shaping the future of customer relations.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness praised the organisation while delivering the keynote address during Thursday’s opening ceremony for the JCF’s inaugural ‘Transformations 2023: People, Quality and Technology Expo’, at the National Arena in Kingston.

Holness noted that the expo “is about the people and their values, what we want to achieve, our striving for better, and how we are integrating equipment and devices and processes to create a better organisation.”

Additionally, he said the JCF’s attainment of ISO 9001:2015 certification and its implementation of the quality management system will see continued improvement in the organisation’s capacity to deliver top class service.

Deputy prime minister and Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang in his remarks, said the expo is a result of strategic objectives to transform the JCF into a “modern digital and technological force for good”.

“What you are seeing is what we have envisaged and pursued vigorously over the last four and a half years. This is a first for the JCF and a first for Jamaica. It is a clear indication of the advances we have made in modernising, digitising, and transforming the Force for good [and] into a technology-driven 21st century, highly professional efficient body,” he said.

Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, said the expo marks a new chapter in the JCF’s history and its evolution into a modern entity.

“This is the beginning of a new conversation of the JCF and a new narrative. It starts here and it is going to [cover all divisions within the JCF]. This is as much for my own members as it is for you. We have to connect our own members to this change, and this is part of that,” he said.

Anderson noted that the Government has made significant investments in building the JCF’s technological capacity.

This, he pointed out, includes facial recognition, license plate readable cameras, drones, real time surveillance, fleet management tracking, reliable connectivity, integrated electronic traffic ticketing, and digitised police certificate applications.

These are some of the technological capabilities that the JCF now utilises to maintain public order and safety, and to respond quickly and efficiently to threats.

The expo, being held from May 11 to 14, showcases the significant advancements made in the national crime fighting infrastructure under the JCF’s four key pillars: Strategic Operation, Crime Management, Force Development and Logistics, and Administration.

Each of these portfolios is featured in displays mounted by the JCF’s Branches and Divisions.

These include the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Marine Division, Canine Division, Specialised Operations Branch, Police Emergency and Communication Centre, Community Safety and Security Branch, Technology Branch, Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine, and Department of Weapon and Tactical Training.

JIS News