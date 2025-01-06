Improved water supply in 4 mths for 3,500 residents of NE St Catherine

The water woes of some 3,500 residents of Hampshire and Riversdale in North East St Catherine are expected to soon be over following the ground-breaking for Phase 1 of the $330 million Hampshire/Riversdale Water Supply Project.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC, Matthew Samuda, who addressed the ground-breaking ceremony in Riversdale on Wednesday, said $60 million is to be spent on Phase 1, which is expected to last four months.

“This is a clear signal to you… that work begins now, and we are sequencing our work to ensure that there is no break between the particular phases,” he said.

The water supply to the communities had been unreliable for several years as the former source had dried up. A new source, the Hamwalk/Redwood Water Supply System, is to be used to supply Riversdale/Hampshire, and a separate pipeline is to run from that source to interconnect with the existing pipeline into the communities.

The project is to include the installation of a galvanised iron and PVC transmission pipeline; a PVC distribution pipeline; a 30,000-gallon reinforced concrete sump; a 100,000-gallon bolted steel storage tank, and the installation of a solar (two-way power hybrid) pumping system.

In the meantime, Samuda highlighted other investments that are to be made in the water sector.

“Rural Water will be expending close to Jamaican $1 billion a year for the next three years on small rural water systems in order to connect residents in these areas who are outside of the utility footprint. Rural Water, this calendar year, will commence the long-awaited Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) project which will see an unprecedented Jamaican $6 billion invested into five major rural water systems,” he stated.

Samuda said the National Works Agency (NWA) is also investing $5 billion in partnership with the National Water Commission (NWC), to relay water pipes in effecting the Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network (SPARK) Programme.

Meanwhile, the National Housing Trust (NHT) is to invest several billion dollars in the water and other infrastructure networks of several of the older communities in Jamaica, while the Jamaica Social Investment Fund, over the next three years, is to invest more than $3 billion in water systems.

Turning to the NWC, Samuda said the primary water provider is midway through $4 billion of investments, and this year, will undertake two of the largest investments in the country’s history, namely the US$92 million Rio Cobre Water System, which will benefit citizens from Spanish Town to Kingston and St Andrew, as well as the Western Water Resilience Programme.

“We expect to invest some Jamaican $15 billion over the next 18 months in that major pipeline from Martha Brae (in Trelawny) all the way to St James, and from the Great River all the way to Western Westmoreland, and all the communities along that main will benefit”

Samuda indicated that all of the projects are fully funded, without debt being incurred by the country.