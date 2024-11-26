World News
Imran Khan supporters defy tear gas, roadblocks as they march on Islamabad
26 November 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
Video Duration 02 minutes 07 seconds 02:07
- Thousands of supporters of Imran Khan seeking the release of the former Pakistan prime minister defy roadblocks and tear gas to march to the gates of the capital, Islamabad, which has been locked down since late Saturday.
- At least four paramilitary rangers and two policemen have been killed and dozens injured in clashes between security forces and members of Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) since Monday, according to the interior ministry.
Related News
28 October 2024
Marwan Barghouti ‘brutally’ assaulted in Israeli prison, rights groups say
31 October 2024
The great British cheese heist: Who stole $390,000 of cheddar?
06 November 2024
What does Trump 2.0 mean for US foreign policy?
15 November 2024