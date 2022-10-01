In life and in death: Tearful send off for J’can brothers who drowned Loop Jamaica

Not even the threat of heavy rainfall could deter hundreds of Jamaicans who came out on Saturday to pay their final respects to Tavaris and Tavaughn Bulgin, the two brothers who died in a drowning incident in the United States.

The Thanksgiving service to celebrate the lives of the two men was held at the New Testament Covenant Church of God in Old Harbour, St Catherine which was filled to capacity as loved ones came from all walks of life to pay their final respects.

During the service, the two siblings were remembered as God-fearing and ambitious young men, who were on a path toward greatness.

At the event, many came and tried to keep a straight face but the sight of two caskets side by side in the halls of the church was enough to break them down.

Pearnel Charles Jr. the Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern, a part of the parish which the young men were from, spoke about the invaluable contributions that both siblings made in their short time on earth.

“It is not often, it’s very unique for you to find two brothers in one family, both God-fearing, both ambitious, both on the right path both walking together…'” said Charles at the service as he sought to highlight the positive steps that the siblings were taking until their lives were cut short.

The MP also said that he would be donating $200,000 towards a foundation that was set up in honor of the young men.

Reports are that an account has been opened at the Bank of Nova Scotia in May Pen, Clarendon with the purpose of establishing a foundation in memory of the brothers.

The Bulgin brothers were on seasonal employment at Norman’s restaurant in the town of Oak Bluffs in Martha’s Vineyard.

Family members look at the life-size portraits of the late Travis and Travaugh Bulgin at the Thanksgiving service for the two in Old Harbour on October 1

Reports are that The brothers and two others jumped from the American Legion Memorial Bridge more popularly called Jaws Bridge and got into difficulties. Two were rescued but the brothers never survived. The tragic incident took place on Sunday, August 14 at Martha’s Vineyard in the USA.