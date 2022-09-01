Inactive Ciboney stock led gains during Wednesday’s trading Loop Jamaica

The inactive stock Ciboney Group led gains on an otherwise declining market during Wednesday’s trading.

Ciboney gained 10 per cent to close at $0.66 on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

It was followed by Stanley Motta up 5.0 per cent to $5.44.

The top declining stocks were Portland JSX down 19 per cent to $8.20, followed by PBS Preference shares down 17 per cent to $124.64. The JSE Index declined by 474.78 points (0.13 per cent) to close at 359,294.69 points and the volume traded amounted to 38,832,617 valued at $938,675,237.96.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index advanced by 146.95 points (0.04 per cent) to close at 408,382.25 points and the volume traded amounted to 38,829,352 valued at $937,508,919.63.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 0.27 points (0.32 per cent) to close at 85.25 points and the volume traded amounted to 27,449,078 valued at $765,505,752.16.

Also on the day, the JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.26 points (0.26 per cent) to close at 101.40 points and the volume traded amounted to 39,947,274 valued at $272,033,265.00.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 55 stocks of which 21 advanced, 22 declined and 12 traded firm. Market volume amounted to 38,832,617 units valued at over $938,675,237.96.

