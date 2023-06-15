‘INAPPROPRIATE!’ says Llewellyn of particular use of ODPP letterhead Loop Jamaica

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Paula Llewellyn, is insisting that it is “inappropriate” for any prosecutor in her office to issue a recommendation for a convicted person to any organisation with the use of the department’s letterhead.

She said any prosecutor seeking to write any recommendation for an individual should do so “on a personally prepared letterhead which is unique to the prosecutor in their private capacity as an attorney-at-law.”

Llewellyn made the pronouncements in a statement issued by her office in response to former Deputy DPP, Dirk Harrison, who has admitted to having written a recommendation on the letterhead of the Office of the DPP (ODPP) for a convicted person to obtain a licensed firearm.

The issue was first raised in the House of Representatives on Tuesday by Western St Mary Member of Parliament (MP), Robert Montague, who accused Harrison of impropriety in his purported actions of writing the recommendation in 2010, but the former prosecutor has said he did nothing wrong.

He said the individual who he was recommending for the firearm licence had been convicted in the St James Resident Magistrate’s Court (now Parish Court) of negligence, contrary to the Firearms Act.

“It’s someone who had gone to a jazz festival, left his firearm in a vehicle, it was stolen, and he was seeking now to reapply after three years, and I was writing a recommendation now for consideration,” said Harrison in a radio interview on Wednesday.

Further, the former senior prosecutor said he knew the person he was recommending very well, and he (Harrison) did not consider the individual to be a criminal.

Harrison, also a former Contractor General, said he saw nothing “unethical” about writing the recommendation on the letterhead of the ODPP.

However, in a two-page response relative to comments from Harrison relative to the issue of the ODPP’s letterhead in that instance, Llewellyn said the office’s constitutional mandate is “solely” to institute, undertake and discontinue prosecutions of criminal matters before the courts of Jamaica.

“Our office does not issue letters of recommendation in respect of persons wishing to pursue their personal endeavours, including the application for a firearm user’s licence,” Llewellyn stated, adding that such actions are not part of the standard operating procedures of prosecutors in a public office.

In declaring that she had no knowledge of Harrison’s use of the ODPP’s letterhead in the manner that has been revealed, Llewellyn reminded that a prosecutor’s remit under the constitution includes the prosecution of persons with gun offences.

“Therefore, it is my view that it would be inappropriate for any crown counsel or deputy DPP, who is the agent of the DPP under the constitution, whether in their private or public capacity, to issue a recommendation for a convicted person to an agency outside of their work process,” she stated.

Former Deputy Director Of Public Prosecutions, Dirk Harrison.

See the full text of the DPP’s response below.

ODPP clarifies issues arising pertaining to the use of the ODPP letterhead as reported by Mr Dirk Harrison (former Deputy DPP)

“The office of the director of public prosecutions (ODPP) has had sight of an article published in today’s Jamaica Gleaner dated June 15, 2023, entitled ‘Harrison dismisses Montague’s claims, former contractor general says he didn’t compile, prepare or write a special report’, which stated, among other things, as follows:

“Responding to the claim that he wrote a recommendation on the letterhead of the ODPP, Harrison said he was a lawyer operating out of the ODPP.

“Just like a pastor or a police officer or a school principal would do, they would be writing, not with their home address, but write based on where their office is,” Harrison stated.

“In reference to the above statement reported by Mr Dirk Harrison, former Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, I wish to state categorically that the constitutional mandate of the ODPP is solely to institute, undertake and discontinue prosecutions of criminal matters before the courts of Jamaica.

“The official letterhead correspondence is used by crown counsel to conduct the official business of the ODPP.

“Our office does not issue letters of recommendation in respect of persons wishing to pursue their personal endeavours, including the application for a firearm user’s licence. That is not a part of our standard operating procedures as prosecutors in a public office.

“The letterhead bears the imprimatur or approval of the DPP in whose name all prosecutions are conducted, and on whose behalf all prosecutors act, which is why it should be strictly used for the business of the office.

“I was provided with a copy of the above-mentioned letter by a media house, and I recognised the letterhead and the signature of Mr Harrison.

“I took note of the contents, and I wish to state categorically that at no time as the incumbent DPP, given the date of the letter, was I aware of this letter of recommendation, and at no time was this discussed with me or approved by me.

“I only became aware of the existence of this letter which was issued to the Firearm Licencing Authority (FLA) by Mr Harrison, through the media this week. This course of conduct would never have been approved by me as DPP.

“Let me indicate that where officers of the ODPP may be minded to pen letters of recommendation, reference and any other process to assist individuals in their personal capacities, the practice is that such documentation is not done under the official letterhead of the ODPP, but on a personally prepared letterhead which is unique to the prosecutor in their private capacities as attornys-at-law.

“The ODPP is a public office with critical public functions unlike a lawyer in private practice, or a principal or teacher, as unlike these other professionals, decisions that we make, given our remit, can adversely affect the liberty or reputation of any citizen, irrespective of their stations in life.

“Therefore, we as prosecutors have to be careful to act professionally and transparently so as not to compromise our position or do anything that may undermine the credibility of the ODPP or bring it into disrepute.

“Our remit under the constitution includes the prosecution of persons with gun offences. Therefore, it is my view that it would be inappropriate for any crown counsel or deputy DPP, who is the agent of the DPP under the constitution, whether in their private or public capacities, to issue a recommendation for a convicted person to an agency outside of their work process.”