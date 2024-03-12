Income Tax threshold moved to $1.7m from $1.5m- Clarke Loop Jamaica

Income Tax threshold moved to $1.7m from $1.5m- Clarke Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
43 minutes ago

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, when he opened the Budget Debate for 2024/25.

The income tax threshold has been increased to $1.7 million from $1.5 million effective April 1.

This means Pay As You Earn (PAYE) workers will not pay income tax on the first $1.7 million that they earn.

The announcement was made a short while ago by the Minister of Finance and Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke as he concluded his opening presentation in the 2024/2025 Budget Debate.

At the same time, Clarke said Jamaicans will not be faced with any new taxes for a seventh straight year.

His announcement follows a promise made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness while on the Local Government Election campaign trail recently.

Holness, while ripping into the People’s National Party, promised that another version of the raised $1.5 million income tax threshold was coming, and he dubbed it “1.5 (2.0)”.

