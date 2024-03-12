Income Tax threshold moved to $1.7m from $1.5m- Clarke Loop Jamaica

The income tax threshold has been increased to $1.7 million from $1.5 million effective April 1.

This means Pay As You Earn (PAYE) workers will not pay income tax on the first $1.7 million that they earn.

The announcement was made a short while ago by the Minister of Finance and Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke as he concluded his opening presentation in the 2024/2025 Budget Debate.

At the same time, Clarke said Jamaicans will not be faced with any new taxes for a seventh straight year.

His announcement follows a promise made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness while on the Local Government Election campaign trail recently.

Holness, while ripping into the People’s National Party, promised that another version of the raised $1.5 million income tax threshold was coming, and he dubbed it “1.5 (2.0)”.