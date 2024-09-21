World News
‘Inconceivable toll of human suffering’ in Gaza, says UN human rights chief
21 September 2024
Israeli military attacks have continued across the Strip, including in Rafah, where heavy fighting has been reported, and Israeli forces have destroyed two residential homes, killing at least 13 people.
The fallout continues from Israeli forces abusing the bodies of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, as residents say soldiers used military bulldozers to lift the four bodies and take them away after the deadly raid in Qabatiya.
