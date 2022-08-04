INDECOM interviews female cop as part of Donna-Lee probe Loop Jamaica

The Woman District Constable linked to the investigation into the disappearance of social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson was interviewed by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) yesterday.

Constable Noel Maitland — the boyfriend of Donaldson and father of the district constable’s child — was charged with murder on Tuesday, August 2.

Donaldson’s body, however, has not been recovered.

In a press statement, INDECOM said that it is conducting a supervised investigation and is continuing to give support and assistance to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

The police oversight body said pursuant to Section 21 of the Independent Commission of Investigations Act, a Witness Interview Notice was served on Woman District Constable to attend the office of the commission to be interviewed in relation to the ongoing investigation.

On August 3, 2022, INDECOM conducted the interview with Woman District Constable, who was accompanied by her attorney.

The JCF will be provided with a copy of the transcript as well as a copy of the recorded interview.

Likewise, a Section 21 Notice for a Witness Interview was also issued to Maitland. Subsequent to the issuance of the notice, Maitland was charged with murder in relation to Donaldson’s disappearance, and therefore could not be interviewed by INDECOM.

The Police High Command said previously that there is no evidence linking the woman constable to Donaldson’s disappearance.

Donaldson was reported missing on July 13 after going to Maitland’s home to spend her birthday.

Family and fans of Donaldson, who was the host of 876 Roommates, staged several protests days after her disappearance claiming a lack of urgency on the part of the police.