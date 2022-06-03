INDECOM launches probe after ‘most wanted’ among 2 fatally shot | Loop Jamaica

A team from the Independent Commission of Investigations’ (INDECOM’s) South Eastern Regional Office have and began investigations into a double fatal shooting incident, by the police, of two men on the Edward Seaga Highway on June 2.

The police have described one of the two men fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with lawmen on the Edward Seaga Highway earlier Thursday as one of St James’ “most notorious gunmen”.

They have identified him as Odane Christopher.

According to the police, Christopher — known to be a high-ranking member of the ‘Buss Head Gang’ — was charged with murder and was reporting in St James on condition of his bail.

The police have reported that a team of officers was traveling along the Edward Seaga Highway when an attempt was made to intercept a vehicle, with armed men.

It is alleged that there was an exchange of gunfire between the men and the police. Subsequently, two men were seen with gunshot injuries, assisted to the hospital, and later pronounced dead. Three police officers discharged their weapons during this incident.

All three concerned officers, who discharged their firearms during this incident, provided initial accounts to INDECOM Investigators and were served section 21 Notices, to submit statements and attend interviews in relation to this incident. All other members of the police units (17 officers) will be required to submit statements to the Commission.

Two firearms were reported as recovered from the incident scene, a Taurus 9mm pistol with a serial number and an Intratec gun, with no visible serial number. The hands of both deceased men were tested for gunshot residue.

The bodies of the deceased men were photographed and sealed for storage, pending a post-mortem examination.

The alleged recovered firearms as well as the weapons of the concerned officers were processed and will be transported to the Government Forensic Laboratory for testing.

INDECOM is encouraging persons to share any information in relation to this incident, by contacting the Commission’s Head Office (876-968-8875) or sharing any details via whatsapp at (876) 553-5555.