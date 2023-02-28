INDECOM LAUNCHES PROBE: Farmer, security guard shot dead by cops Loop Jamaica

Investigators assigned to the Independent Commission of Investigations’ (INDECOM’s) Western Regional Office responded to and commenced investigations into two separate shooting incidents, by the police, in two days.

During the incidents, two men, one of them a security guard were shot and killed and another man was shot and injured. The incidents occurred in Garlands District, St James on February 26, and Negril, Westmoreland on February 27.

In the first incident in Garlands District, St James The police reported that officers were dispatched on a planned operation in Garlands District in search of a man.

During the search, it is alleged that men were seen running from a house, firing in the direction of the officers. One man, a 64-year-old farmer and construction worker, Donald Green, was shot and killed.

It is further reported that a Glock pistol firearm was recovered from the incident scene. Negril, Westmoreland The police report that Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime (CTOC) officers were involved in a shooting incident where two security guards employed to Secure World were shot at the Sunshine Plaza in Negril.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment, and 25-year-old, Dellon Harding, was pronounced dead. No firearm was reported as recovered from the incident.

Enquiries continue to further understand the full circumstances surrounding both incidents. INDECOM urges all persons who witnessed the fatal shooting incidents to assist in the investigative process, by contacting the Commission’s Office with known information or by sending any photos and videos to INDECOM’s official WhatsApp number at (876)553-5555.