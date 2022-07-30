INDECOM PROBE: ‘Man fatally shot while throwing stones at cops’ Loop Jamaica

Teams from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), responded to and began investigations into two separate fatal shooting incidents by the police.

In the first incident, the police reported that in the early morning on Friday, officers attended the scene of an alleged attempted burglary of a home in Cornwall Courts in Mount Salem, St James.

It was subsequently reported that the alleged burglar had attended the Mount Salem police station. It is reported that while at the police station, the man reportedly became ‘boisterous’ and fled from the police station.

Reports are that two officers went in pursuit of the man who was identified as being the suspect involved in the attempted burglary.

During the attempt by the police to apprehend the man, it is alleged that the man hurled stones at the police. One police officer discharged his firearm in the direction of the man, who was fatally wounded from that action. It was further reported that the deceased may be of unsound mind.

In the other incident on Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway, Kingston, reports are that a police unit was dispatched to respond to reports of robberies by men traveling on motorcycles.

The police engaged men fitting the description when the police reported that there was an exchange of gunfire, which allegedly commenced by the men.

It is reported that the motorcycle crashed and two men were seen with gunshot wounds.

The men were transported to the hospital where one man identified as Sudheer Galloway otherwise called Booky, was pronounced dead and the other is being treated for his injuries. A .38 Smith and Wesson revolver was reported as recovered from the incident.

INDECOM is appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying both deceased men.

Anyone with information regarding the incident and or relatives of the deceased are encouraged to share this information with INDECOM by contacting the Commission’s Head Office at (876)968-8875/(876)968-1932 or sending any information, photos or videos to INDECOM’s official Whatsapp line at (876)553-5555.

