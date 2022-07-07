INDECOM probe; ‘man of unsound mind fatally shot by off duty cop’ | Loop Jamaica

A team from the Eastern Regional Office of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) responded to and began investigations into an off-duty police fatal shooting of a man in Snow Hill, Portland on July 5.

“The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Kimani Pryce. It is alleged that he was of unsound mind,” a release from INDECOM said.

The police have reported that a member of the JCF was at the front of his house when he was allegedly attacked by a man with a knife. It was further stated that the police officer received an injury to his thumb during the altercation, and in response, the officer discharged his firearm in the direction of the man.

The injured Pryce was transported to Port Antonio Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

INDECOM processed the incident scene and collected forensic exhibits including the recovered weapon, a knife, and the keep and care service firearm of the concerned officer.

The concerned officer provided an Initial account of the incident to the Investigative team and was served a Section 21 Notice to provide a statement and attend the office of the Commission to be interviewed.

“The Commission encourages persons to share any information regarding this incident by contacting the Commission’s Head Office or sending information via INDECOM’s official whatsapp to (876)553-5555,” the release stated.