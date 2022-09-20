INDECOM PROBE: Mentally ill man fatally shot by cop on school compound Loop Jamaica

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation into a police fatal shooting of an unidentified mentally ill man on September 19.

The incident occurred on the compound of the Rock River Primary School.

INDECOM’s investigation involved the processing of the incident scene and witness canvassing.

According to INDECOM officials, the concerned officer did not make himself available for an initial account to be provided and will be served a Section 21 Notice to provide a statement and attend the office of the Commission to be interviewed.

The police have stated that one officer was dispatched to the school to respond to a report of disorderly conduct by a man known to be mentally ill. It was reported that during apprehension for removal, the officer was allegedly struck with a short umbrella, by the man. The officer subsequently discharged his weapon at the man. The man was taken to the May Pen Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The processing of the incident scene included the recovery of the alleged weapon, a short umbrella.

INDECOM encourages members of the school community to assist in the investigative process by contacting the Commission’s Office or sending information, photos or videos to INDECOM’s official WhatsApp at (876)553-5555.