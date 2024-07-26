INDECOM probe; two men fatally shot by cops in separate operations

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) responded to and are investigating the circumstances of two separate fatal shooting incidents, which occurred on July 24, 2024 in St Catherine and Hanover.

The deceased men have been identified as, 23-year-old Mark Lewis and 23-year-old Jermaine Campbell respectively.

The police report that a joint police and military planned operation was being conducted in the Africa area of Old Harbour, St Catherine, when officers proceeded to a house on Burke Road.

The officers allegedly entered the house and Mark Lewis, pointed a firearm in the direction of the police.

One officer opened fire hitting Lewis. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second fatal shooting incident occurred in the community of Kendal District, Green Island in Hanover.

It is reported that a surveillance team were on patrol, when a man was observed behaving suspiciously.

The man is reported to have fired at the officers who returned fire at him, resulting in gunshot injuries.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The deceased was identified as Campbell.

One firearm was reported as recovered from each incident scene, a .45 caliber pistol and a browning 9mm pistol respectively.

The scenes were examined, processed and evidential material recovered from each incident scene were packaged. The hands of the deceased men were swabbed for DNA testing and their bodies were photographed and sealed, pending post mortem examinations.

Year to date, eighty-five (85) persons have been shot and killed by the Security Forces, of which ten (10) have occurred in July