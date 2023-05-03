INDECOM probes shooting at Montague’s house Loop Jamaica

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing an incident that resulted in a firearm being discharged at the Oracabessa, St Mary home of former National Security Minister Robert Montague.

The incident occurred sometime after 9am on Monday.

There is no official report on the matter; however, a post from Montague in a WhatsApp group said that a sentry stationed at his house accidentally discharged his firearm.

Montague said that he was not at home at the time.

“When we heard, the head of my security detail called the Oracabessa Police Station and INDECOM,” the post read in part.

Montague, no stranger to controversy, was embroiled in the police used car issue in which money was paid to a used car dealer to secure pre-owned vehicles for the security forces.

He also came under pressure last year when an Integrity Commission report on the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) cited him for knowingly granting a firearm permit to six people with criminal traces while he was national security minister.

His last posting was as Cabinet Minister without Portfolio from which he resigned in 2022 after the FLA scandal broke.