INDECOM probing 3 separate fatal shooting incidents out west Loop Jamaica

The Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) is probing the fatal shooting of a St James man by the police during an alleged confrontation Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ackeem Bowen oc Wrizla of a St James address.

The Police reportedl that about midnight they went in Retirement in search of Bowen, when he pointed a gun at them.

He was fatally shot during the alleged confrontation.

The St James Police say Bowen, who was featured in some of the recent shootings in the Division, was currently before the court facing charges for illegal possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was also said to be a key player in lottery scamming and is known to have a arsenal of prohibited weapons under his control.

The fatal shooting incident comes less than 12 hours after a man was allegedly featured in a murder was shot and killed by the police at a guest house in Montego Bay.

INDECOM is also probing the fatal shooting of two men who were allegedly involved in a shootout with the police in Hanover on Tuesday.