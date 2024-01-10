INDECOM probing 6 fatal shootings since start of the New Year Loop Jamaica

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is reporting that since the start of the year, it has received reports of six fatal police shootings, four of which took place over a 24-hour-period.

Three of the fatal shooting incidents occurred on January 9 and a team was also deployed to an incident on January 10. The release did not state the location of the other two cases.

INDECOM in a release said two of the incidents occurred in the Corporate Area, one in St Ann and the other in St James.

“Incident scene response by INDECOM is necessary in all circumstances where deadly force (use of a firearm) is used by any member of the Security Forces or where death or injury occurs,” the release from INDECOM stated.

These incidents include fatal shootings, shooting injuries, discharge of firearms, deaths in custody, and road traffic collisions.

INDECOM’s scene response is divided generally into six parts: forensic examination of the incident scene; processing and packaging of all evidential material recovered; processing of the body of the deceased; interviews with concerned officers; forensic securing of firearms (Security Force and recovered) and witness canvassing.

The press release provided information on the four recent investigations.

The first incident was reported in St Ann.

On Tuesday, January 9, a team from INDECOM’s Western Regional Office responded to the fatal shooting scene of 21-year-old, Dahmaney Higgins at Top Road, St Ann’s Bay, St Ann.

It is reported that a police team, acting on information, visited a premises, where they were engaged by men who were fleeing and firing gunshots in their direction. The police report that a chase ensued and a man was fatally shot.

Two firearms were reported as recovered from the incident scene.

On Tuesday, January 9, a team from INDECOM’s Western Regional Office responded to the fatal shooting scene of Kenroy Roach at Bogue Hill in St. James.

The police reported that they were confronted by a group of men and gunfire was returned. Roach suffered gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the Cornwall Regional Hospital. Roach was identified by police officers as being included on the St James most wanted list.

One firearm, Glock 9mm pistol, was reported as recovered from the incident scene.

On Tuesday, January 9, a team from INDECOM’s Eastern Regional Office responded to the fatal shooting scene of a male on St. Joseph Road, Kingston 13.

It is reported that a police team was dispatched after receiving information of armed men in the area. The officers stated that men were seen with firearms, who fired in the direction of the officers. The officers returned fire, and one man was found with gunshot injuries and pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

One firearm, a Browning single-action pistol, was reported as recovered from the incident scene.

INDECOM is appealing for contact to be made with the Commission if the identity of the deceased is known.

INDECOM was informed of this scene, today at 2:00 pm and a team was dispatched for scene response.

All concerned officers, who discharged their weapons provided initial accounts to INDECOM Investigators, and were served with Section 21 Notices, pursuant to the Independent Commission of Investigations Act, 2010, to submit statements and attend the office of the Commission for interviews.

Generally, INDECOM reminds members of the public, that information gathering is an important part of an investigative process, and where photos, videos, or information is available in incidents involving members of the Security Forces, same should be made available and shared with INDECOM. Information, photos and videos can be sent to INDECOM’s official WhatsApp at (876)553-5555. The original makers of video footage are especially encouraged to contact the Commission to assist with the investigative enquiries.

For January 2024, INDECOM’s scene response has so far comprised six fatal shootings, two non-fatal shootings, and five discharges of firearms.