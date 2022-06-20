INDECOM probing fatal shooting during security operation in St James | Loop Jamaica

INDECOM probing fatal shooting during security operation in St James
Jamaica News
The Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) has launched a probe into Friday night’s fatal shooting of a man during a confrontation with members of the security forces in St James.

An illegal Glock pistol and seven rounds of ammunition were reportedly seized during the operation.

The deceased has been identified as Donavan Samuels, otherwise called ‘Pinchers’, of a St James address.

Reports are that about 9pm, the security forces were on foot patrol in the Earl’s Drive area of Albion in St James, when the incident occurred.

