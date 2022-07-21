INDECOM summons female cop in disappearance of social media influencer | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
INDECOM summons female cop in disappearance of social media influencer | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

INDECOM summons female cop in disappearance of social media influencer

PM lauds EU as solid development partner

Innovators urged to make greater use of country’s natural resources

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’

HIGHWAY TRAGEDY: Man struck down on Portmore Toll

SOS stock pushes towards an all-time high on Wednesday

World Champs: Day 7 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Thursday, July 21

NET calls on organisations to adopt schools

Merciless remembered for his ‘unmatched lyrical artistry’

World Champs: Taylor says he is proud of making 400m final in Oregon

Thursday Jul 21

31?C
Jamaica News

Attorney says female cop and missing woman had a ‘cordial’ friendship

Loop News

1 hrs ago

The police are currently conducting a high-level probe into the disappearance of social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has summoned the female district constable listed by the police as a person of interest in the disappearance of social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson, to answer “pertinent” questions.

The notice was served on the district constable on Wednesday for her to appear before INDECOM on August 3 as the agency conducts a “special investigation” to determine if there are any grounds to suspect any member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force of contravening the law.

This was confirmed by attorney Oswest Senior-Smith, who was retained to represent the constable after her status was upgraded to that of a suspect in the case.

However, the INDECOM notice informed the district constable that “you are not a suspect for the purpose of these proceedings”.

Senior-Smith maintained his client’s innocence, revealing that both women were acquaintances and “enjoyed fairly cordial relations”.

“She was not embroiled in any illegal activities that could have harmed anyone,” Senior-Smith said.

The attorney also insisted that his client is entitled to the protections that the law offers, and urged the Police High Command not to violate those rights.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

INDECOM summons female cop in disappearance of social media influencer

Jamaica News

PM lauds EU as solid development partner

Jamaica News

Innovators urged to make greater use of country’s natural resources

More From

Jamaica News

No more than $6,000 for school registration packages

Ministry of Education issues bulletin for administrators

See also

World Champs

World Champs: I’m not in the best shape right now, says Thompson-Herah

EUGENE, Oregon: After finishing third in the women’s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday night, Elaine Thompson-Herah revealed that she has been facing a plethora of struggles le

World Champs

Yohan Blake blames undisclosed issue for 100m failure in Oregon

EUGENE, Oregon: Veteran sprinter Yohan Blake says an issue in the warm-up area denied him the chance of making the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field.
Blake finished h

World News

Transgender prisoner gets two inmates pregnant in women’s prison

…has now been transferred to a male facility

World Champs

World Champs: Shericka Jackson hunts 200m redemption

A miscalculation in the heats in Tokyo was costly: Jackson eased up at the finish line, consequently missing the semifinal by 0.004

Jamaica News

ROK Hotel to boost downtown Kingston’s economic potential – PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the opening of the new 12-storey ROK Hotel Kingston will significantly contribute to the continued revitalisation of downtown Kingston, by further boosting the area’

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols