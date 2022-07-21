INDECOM summons female cop in disappearance of social media influencer | Loop Jamaica

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has summoned the female district constable listed by the police as a person of interest in the disappearance of social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson, to answer “pertinent” questions.

The notice was served on the district constable on Wednesday for her to appear before INDECOM on August 3 as the agency conducts a “special investigation” to determine if there are any grounds to suspect any member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force of contravening the law.

This was confirmed by attorney Oswest Senior-Smith, who was retained to represent the constable after her status was upgraded to that of a suspect in the case.

However, the INDECOM notice informed the district constable that “you are not a suspect for the purpose of these proceedings”.

Senior-Smith maintained his client’s innocence, revealing that both women were acquaintances and “enjoyed fairly cordial relations”.

“She was not embroiled in any illegal activities that could have harmed anyone,” Senior-Smith said.

The attorney also insisted that his client is entitled to the protections that the law offers, and urged the Police High Command not to violate those rights.