INDECOM to question male cop in disappearance of influencer | Loop Jamaica

The male police constable named as a person of interest in the disappearance of social media personality, 24-year-old Donna-Lee Donaldson has retained the services of attorney Christopher Townsend.

Townsend told Loop News that the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) will on August 3 question the constable about his involvement with the social media personality.

The notice was served on Maitland to answer questions before INDECOM as the agency conducts a “special investigation” to determine if there are any grounds to suspect any member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force has contravened the law.

The case has created a mushrooming public relations cloud for the JCF.

Donaldson was reported missing on July 13. According to police reports, on July 11, about 10:00 pm, Donaldson was picked up at her house by the constable, who is her boyfriend, in a black BMW motor car to spend the night with him at an apartment located in Kingston.

However, on July 12, Donaldson’s mother, Sophia Lug, reported to police that she had not seen or heard from her daughter.

Reports further indicated that the constable, who is the father of a child for a district constable at the Half-Way Tree Police Station, told Lug that Donaldson left his apartment on Tuesday, July 12, sometime after 11:00 am and has not been seen or heard from since.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, at a press conference on Monday afternoon, July 18, said that the police have processed the cars of the missing woman’s boyfriend and his baby’s mother.

Townsend expressed displeasure with how the police are conducting the investigation.

“We don’t endorse the fashion in which the matter is being investigated. The police are singling out my client and his girlfriend and it doesn’t appear that the investigation is wider than that. The true perpetrators are probably out there laughing,” Townsend said.

Townsend disclosed that two eyewitnesses have come forward to say that they saw Donaldson leave her boyfriend’s apartment on July 13.

Townsend also revealed that the police returned to the apartment Thursday afternoon to conduct a second forensic sweep.