INDECOM writes to Police High Command for urgent meeting to discuss probes into police involved shootings without notification





The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has written to the High Command of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, calling for an urgent meeting to discuss probes into police involved shootings without notification to INDECOM.

INDECOM says it notes with serious concern, multiple media reports indicating that the constabulary is pursuing active investigations into allegations of police-involved shootings, involving two police officers, without any notification to the Commission, formal or otherwise.

The Commission says the JCF is bound by law, to notify it forthwith where an incident involves conduct by its members that resulted in death of or injury to any person.

According to INDECOM, the act expressly mandates immediate reporting of such incidents to the commission.

INDECOM wants to meet with the high command to discuss the issue and ensure strict adherence to statutory requirements in current and future incidents, adding that it is to be recognized that compliance with these reporting obligations is not discretionary.

The Commission states that the failure, by the JCF, to refer these matters to INDECOM undermines the statutory oversight framework established by Jamaica’s parliament and compromises the transparency and independence that are intended in relation to investigations of alleged police-involved incidents.