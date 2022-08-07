Independence Grand Gala: A spectacle indeed! Loop Jamaica

Independence Grand Gala: A spectacle indeed!

Made in Jamaica: Decked in their Jamaican colours, people enjoy the activities during Saturday’s Independence Grand Gala at the National Stadium in Kingston. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Ahead of Saturday’s Independence Grand Gala at the National Stadium, the promise from the Government was for an “extremely grand” affair to culminate Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

From fireworks and music, drama, song and dance to the thousands of Jamaicans who turned out in their black, green and gold to celebrate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence, the event was indeed a spectacle.

Did we mention there was a drone show? Check out these photos captured by Loop News photographer Marlon Reid.

