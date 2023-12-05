Indescribable privilege becoming a J’can citizen – Dr Glendine Brown Loop Jamaica

Dr Glendine Browne-Brown, who yesterday obtained Jamaican citizenship via marriage, described it as an “indescribable privilege”.

She said Jamaica has not only been her home but also the soil on which her dreams have taken root and flourished.

Dr Glendine Browne-Brown was responding on behalf of 33 individuals, who were granted Jamaican citizenship by the government through at a ceremony held in Kingston hosted by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA).

Dr Browne-Brown recounted that she came to Jamaica in the early 2000s in pursuit of higher education at the University of the West Indies, Mona, and found far more than she could ever imagine.

Eager to explore Jamaica, she took every opportunity to visit renowned attractions across parishes and, in a short time, was telling Jamaicans about some of the places they have never been to.

Her earliest adventures included hiking to the Blue Mountains, jumping off the cliff at Rick’s Café in Negril and exploring the beauty of Portland.

“Today, I remain in love with exploring this beautiful country, and often do so now with my own family – my husband, daughter and son – all Jamaicans.

“From the classroom where I gained knowledge, to the Kingston Public Hospital and to the Mandeville Regional Hospital in my professional capacity as an ENT surgeon, each step of this journey has been guided by values and the ethos of this remarkable nation,” Dr Browne-Brown shared.

As a citizen, Dr. Browne-Brown said she is committed to giving back and playing an active part in the country’s development, and also desires to be an agent of healthcare change.

“We have been captivated by the vibrancy, the warmth, the spirit of excellence and dominance of the people. We have been allured by the beauty of the country and the dynamism of the culture.

“We have been challenged to excellence and to do more for ourselves, our family and our nation by the greatness of our National Heroes. Wi likkle but wi tallawah,” she remarked.

Jamaican citizenship is granted by virtue of marriage, registration (for Commonwealth citizens), naturalisation (for non-Commonwealth citizens), by descent, citizenship in cases of doubt (for persons whose birth was not registered), and restoration (for persons who had previously renounced their Jamaican citizenship).