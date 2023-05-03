India in focus as Bartlett looks to cement new market segments Loop Jamaica

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett is placing special emphasis on the world’s most populated country, India, as a source from which to pull visitors from in coming years as part of a renewed campaign to diversify Jamaica’s tourist markets during his visit to the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, this week, accompanied by his team of support personnel.

Jamaica currently gets the bulk of its visitors from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

“The Indian market initiatives are now fully on stream. We met with our partners and are beginning engagements later this year. There is a huge market for weddings, there is a confluence of cricket, a rapidly growing middle and upper middle-class, over time better flight connectivity, and a very active Indian community in Jamaica itself will drive growth from this increasingly lucrative market,” said Bartlett.

He arrived in Dubai on the weekend ahead of the Arabian Travel Market, the largest tourism tradeshow in the Middle East, accompanied by Director of Tourism, Donovan White, and Senior Advisor and Strategist in the Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seiveright.

Delano Seiveright (right) in Dubai.

Jamaica’s new markets initiatives were initially heavily focused on South America, for which significant gains were made just before the COVID-19 pandemic, with new non-stop flights by South America’s largest air carrier, LATAM, between Lima, Peru and Montego Bay, Jamaica, and up to 11 weekly flights between Panama City and Jamaica by COPA.

The pandemic curbed those initiatives, with Bartlett now mandating his team to re-engage those efforts.

The Ministry of Tourism and its Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) are now focused on rebuilding the South American tourist markets, with specific focus on Chile, Argentina, Colombia and Peru, and are also placing special attention on India and sections of the Middle East for new market growth.

Bartlett’s Dubai itinerary includes a host of meetings, including with top government and private sector leaders, as well as investors.