India inflict 200-run defeat on West Indies to win ODI series 2-1 Loop Jamaica

Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

West Indies’ Kyle Mayers walks off the field after being bowled by India’s Mukesh Kumar during the third ODI cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — West Indies lost their first three wickets for 17 runs and never recovered as India won the final One-Day International (ODI) by the huge margin of 200 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1 on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, India reached 351-5 with captain Hardik Pandya smashing 18 in the last over for a 52-ball 70 not out. West Indies were all out in reply for 151 in 35.3 overs. Shardul Thakar took 4-37 while Mukesh Kumar’s 3-30 included West Indies openers Brandon King (0) and Kyle Mayers (4).

The hosts were chasing their first ODI series win against India since 2006 but faced a tough challenge after Ishan Kishan (77) and Shubman Gill (85) gave India a great start, scoring 143 in 19.4 overs.

Sanju Samson (51) and Hardik added more quick runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Cricinfo.com said it was India’s highest ODI total against West Indies in West Indies.

In reply, West Indies were 1-1, 7-2 and then 17-3 with the wicket of captain Shai Hope (5). The game was effectively over at 75-7 when No. 3 Alick Athanaze (32) was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Late resistance came from Alzarri Joseph (26) and Gudakesh Motie (39 not out) who put on 55 runs for the ninth wicket.

West Indies and India are also scheduled to play a five-match T20 series, starting at Tarouba on Thursday. The fourth and fifth Twenty20 games will be at Lauderhill, Florida, on Aug. 12-13.

