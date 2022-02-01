India wants to launch a digital rupee and tax crypto profits

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New Delhi (CNN Business)India is planning to launch a digital version of the rupee, becoming the latest country to join the rush to create state-backed virtual currencies.

The country’scentral bank expects to introduce the currency”using blockchain and other technologies” some time in the new fiscal year, which begins in April, according to Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Presenting India’s annual budget to parliament on Tuesday, Sitharaman said the digital rupee would “give a big boost to thedigital economy.” She did not give any further details about what the launch would entail, how widely a digital rupee might be used initially, or what impact it might have.

Digital payments have grown dramatically in popularity in India since late 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi banned the country’s two biggest rupee bank notes. Apart from homegrown players such as Paytm , some of the world’s biggest tech companies, including Google ( GOOGL ) and Facebook ( FB ), have joined India’s cashless payments boom.

The announcement comes as other major economies move forward with their own plans to launch virtual versions of their own currencies. China has been trialing its digital yuan in major cities for the last two years. It’s one of only three payment methods available to athletes, officials and journalists attending the Beijing Winter Olympics this month.

