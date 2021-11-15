Indian police kill 26 Maoist militants, including a senior leader

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The Maoists, also known as Naxals, have waged an armed struggle against government forces for decades. Militants of the extreme left-wing insurgent movement say they are fighting for the poor who have been left behind in India’s economic boom.

“26 Naxals, including six women were killed in Gadchiroli district. Milind Teltumbde, a central committee member, was also killed on Saturday,” Dilip Valse Patil, Maharashtra’s Home Minister told reporters.

Saturday’s operation took place in Gadchiroli district, on the border between Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh states, around 1,000 km (600 miles) east of Mumbai.

The encounter between police and militants lasted for nearly ten hours, said Ankit Goyal, Gadchiroli’s Superintendent of Police.

