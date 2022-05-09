Indian President to visit Jamaica, St Vincent | Loop Jamaica

Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make his first official visit to the Caribbean this month.

This visit will also be the first time that an Indian head of state has visited St Vincent and the Grenadines and Jamaica.

India says the visit is a continuation of its high-level engagement with the Caribbean region and emphasises the subcontinent’s continued commitment to work with small island developing countries.

The Office of the Prime Minister in Jamaica said the visit comes as Jamaica celebrates 60 years of political independence and also marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Jamaica and India.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said Kovind will travel to Jamaica from May 15 to 18 where he will meet with the Governor-General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen.

He will also meet Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, and other dignitaries before addressing a joint sitting of Jamaica’s Parliament.

“Jamaica and India have friendly relations. Jamaica is also one of the Girmitya countries with a 70,000 strong Indian diaspora, who act as a living bridge with India. The visit comes at a significant milestone as 2022 is the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jamaica. Furthermore, India and Jamaica are celebrating 75th and 60th anniversary of their independence respectively,” the ministry said.

Kovind will be in St Vincent and the Grenadines from May 18-21.

He will then meet with Governor General Susan Dougan, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves and other dignitaries before he addresses the House of Assembly.